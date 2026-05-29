ASE Technology Rides on AI & Advanced Packaging Boom: Worth a Buy?

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX is benefiting from a favorable semiconductor industry backdrop, driven by surging artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, growing high-performance computing (HPC) demand and increasing complexity in chip design. The company is reportedly one of the world's largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) providers and occupies a strategic position in the semiconductor value chain, enabling it to capitalize on multiple secular growth trends.



The company has been witnessing strong momentum in its advanced packaging business, which has emerged as a critical component of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. As leading chipmakers increasingly adopt advanced packaging technologies to improve performance and power efficiency, ASE Technology's extensive capabilities are positioning it as a key beneficiary of this industry transition.

Solid Traction From AI Demand

The rapid proliferation of AI applications across cloud computing, data centers and enterprise workloads is fueling demand for state-of-the-art semiconductor solutions. AI accelerators and high-performance processors require advanced packaging technologies that support higher bandwidth, improved thermal management and enhanced computing performance.



ASE Technology has witnessed robust customer demand for its advanced packaging and testing services, particularly from AI-related applications. The company expects revenue from its leading-edge advanced packaging and testing operations to more than double, reflecting the growing importance of these solutions in AI infrastructure deployment. Given the substantial investments being made by hyperscalers and semiconductor companies to support AI workloads, ASE Technology remains well-positioned to benefit from this spending cycle.

Advanced Packaging Remains a Key Growth Catalyst

As traditional semiconductor scaling becomes increasingly challenging and costly, chipmakers are turning to advanced packaging technologies to unlock additional performance gains. ASE Technology offers a broad portfolio of advanced packaging solutions, including fan-out and flip-chip technologies that enable heterogeneous integration of multiple chips within a single package. These solutions are becoming increasingly critical for AI processors, networking equipment and next-generation computing platforms. The company's technological leadership and manufacturing expertise offer competitive advantages, allowing it to secure long-term partnerships with leading semiconductor customers.

Price Performance

ASE Technology has surged a stellar 335.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 107.9%. It has outperformed peers like Diodes Incorporated DIOD and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC. While Diodes has gained 147.5%, Lattice Semiconductor has jumped 229.7% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of ASX



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Capacity Expansion to Spur Future Growth Opportunities

To address growing customer demand, ASE Technology continues to invest in expanding its advanced packaging footprint. The company has announced new manufacturing initiatives and strategic partnerships aimed at increasing capacity for next-generation packaging technologies. These investments are expected to strengthen ASE Technology's ability to support applications spanning AI, cloud computing, automotive electronics and high-performance computing.

Seamless Transition to Heterogeneous Integration

The semiconductor industry is increasingly embracing heterogeneous integration, a design approach that combines multiple specialized chips within a single package to enhance performance and efficiency. This trend is expected to drive long-term demand for advanced packaging services, creating a significant growth opportunity for ASE Technology. Given its scale, technical expertise and established customer relationships, the company remains one of the most prominent beneficiaries of this structural industry shift. As semiconductor manufacturers continue seeking alternatives to traditional transistor scaling, advanced packaging is likely to become an increasingly important area of industry spending.

Automotive and Industrial Markets Add Diversification

Beyond AI and data center applications, ASE Technology is benefiting from growing semiconductor content across automotive and industrial end markets. The ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, industrial automation and connected devices is driving demand for semiconductor testing and packaging services. These markets provide an additional avenue while helping diversify ASE Technology's revenue base.

Moving Forward

ASE Technology is benefiting from several growth drivers, including accelerating AI adoption, expanding advanced packaging demand, capacity expansion initiatives and increasing semiconductor content across automotive and industrial applications.



With advanced packaging emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry, ASE Technology's market leadership, technological expertise and broad customer base position it favorably to capitalize on long-term industry trends. These factors are expected to support sustained revenue growth and earnings expansion in the years ahead. Investors, therefore, are likely to benefit if they invest in this high-flying Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.