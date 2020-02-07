ASE Technology Q4 Profit Rises In Revenue Strength - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$6.38 billion, up from prior year's NT$5.45 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$ 1.47 or $ 0.096 per ADS, compared to last year's earnings per share of NT$1.24 or $0.081 per ADS.

EBITDA grew to NT$22.54 billion from last year's NT$21.08 billion.

The company reported net revenues of NT$116.02 billion, up 2 percent from last year's NT$114.03 billion. Revenues fell 1 percent sequentially.

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations and EMS operations represented approximately 46% and 42%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

