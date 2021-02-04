Markets
ASX

ASE Technology Q4 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$10.04 billion, higher than last year's NT$6.38 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 or $0.160 per ADS, compared to earnings per share of NT$1.47 a year ago.

Gross margin was 15.7 percent, down 0.3 percentage points sequentially.

Net revenues were NT$148.88 billion, a growth of 28 percent from last year's NT$116.02 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More