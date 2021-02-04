ASE Technology Q4 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$10.04 billion, higher than last year's NT$6.38 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 or $0.160 per ADS, compared to earnings per share of NT$1.47 a year ago.

Gross margin was 15.7 percent, down 0.3 percentage points sequentially.

Net revenues were NT$148.88 billion, a growth of 28 percent from last year's NT$116.02 billion.

