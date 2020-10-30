Markets
ASE Technology Q3 Profit Rises On Revenue Strength - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported Friday that net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6.71 billion, higher than last year's NT$5.73 billion.

Earnings per share were NT$1.54 or $0.105 per ADS, compared to last year's NT$1.33.

ASE Technology's net revenues were NT$123.20 billion, up 5 percent year-over-year and up 15 percent sequentially.

