ASE Technology Q3 Profit Declines YoY; Revenues Up 9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5.73 billion, compared to NT$6.26 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was NT$1.33 compared to NT$1.43.

Third-quarter net revenues were NT$117.56 billion, up by 9 percent year-over-year. Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46 percent, 10 percent, 43 percent and 1 percent, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

