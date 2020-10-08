ASE Technology Q3 Net Revenues Up 10.9% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported September net revenues of $1.50 billion compared to $1.32 billion, prior year, an increase of 13.3 percent. ATM net revenues were $778 million, up 3.9 percent from last year.

For the third quarter, the company reported net revenues of $4.18 billion compared to $3.77 billion, up 10.9 percent from a year ago. ATM net revenues were $2.44 billion, an increase of 11.9 percent.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is jointly established by the combination of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. It is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.

