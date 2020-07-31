ASE Technology Q2 Profit Climbs On Revenue Strength - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$6.94 billion, up from last year's NT$2.69 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.60 or $0.107 per ADS, compared to NT$0.62 a year ago.

Net revenues were NT$107.55 billion, up 19 percent year-over-year from NT$90.74 billion. Revenue grew 11 percent sequentially.

