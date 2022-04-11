Markets
ASX

ASE Technology Q1 Net Revenues Up 28.8% On Pro Forma Basis - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported first quarter net revenues of $5.18 billion, up 22.8% from prior year. On pro forma basis, net revenues increased 28.8% year-on-year. Atm net revenues were $3.015 billion, up 25.5% on pro forma basis.

For the month of March, net revenues were $1.84 billion, an increase of 23.7% from last year. On pro forma basis, net revenues rose 29.9%. Atm net revenues were $1.08 billion, up 28.5% on pro forma basis.

The company noted that its pro forma basis excludes the 4 disposed China Sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular