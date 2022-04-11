ASE Technology Q1 Net Revenues Up 28.8% On Pro Forma Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported first quarter net revenues of $5.18 billion, up 22.8% from prior year. On pro forma basis, net revenues increased 28.8% year-on-year. Atm net revenues were $3.015 billion, up 25.5% on pro forma basis.

For the month of March, net revenues were $1.84 billion, an increase of 23.7% from last year. On pro forma basis, net revenues rose 29.9%. Atm net revenues were $1.08 billion, up 28.5% on pro forma basis.

The company noted that its pro forma basis excludes the 4 disposed China Sites.

