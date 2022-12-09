ASE Technology Nov. Net Revenues Edge Down

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese semiconductor firm ASE Technology (ASX) reported Friday that its net revenues for the month of November edged down 0.7 percent to NT$60.11 billion from last year's NT$60.52 billion. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 6.3 percent from the month of October.

In US dollar terms, net revenues for November declined 13.3 percent to $1.89 billion from $2.18 billion. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 6.8 percent.

On a Pro forma basis, excluding last year's disposed China Sites, net revenues grew 3.2 percent from last year in local currencies, but dropped 9.9 percent in US dollar terms.

