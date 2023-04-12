ASE Technology Net Revenues Down In March, Q1

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) ), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Wednesday that its net revenues for the month of March dropped 12 percent to NT$45.78 billion from last year's NT$52 billion. Sequentially, net revenues grew 14.5 percent from February.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.50 billion, down 18.6 percent from $1.84 billion a year ago. Sequentially, net revenues grew 13.1 percent.

In the first quarter, the company's net revenues dropped 9.3 percent to NT$130.89 billion from NT$144.39 billion last year. In US dollar terms, net revenues were $4.30 billion, down 17 percent from prior year's $5.18 billion.

Sequentially, first-quarter net revenues fell 26.2 percent in local currency and 24 percent in US dollar terms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.