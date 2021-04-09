Markets
ASX

ASE Technology March, Q1 Net Revenues Climb - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, Friday reported that its net revenues for the month of March climbed 18.3 percent to $1.49 billion from last year's $1.26 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues grew 15.2 percent from $1.29 billion generated in the month of February.

In the first quarter, net revenues grew 30.1 percent to $4.22 billion from $3.24 billion last year. Meanwhile, net revenues fell 18.4 percent sequentially.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular