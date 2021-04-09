ASE Technology March, Q1 Net Revenues Climb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, Friday reported that its net revenues for the month of March climbed 18.3 percent to $1.49 billion from last year's $1.26 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues grew 15.2 percent from $1.29 billion generated in the month of February.

In the first quarter, net revenues grew 30.1 percent to $4.22 billion from $3.24 billion last year. Meanwhile, net revenues fell 18.4 percent sequentially.

