ASE Technology June, Q2 Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported Friday higher consolidated net revenues for June 2022 as well as the second quarter.

For the month of June, net revenues climbed 33.9 percent to NT$58 billion from NT$43.33 billion last year.

In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.97 billion, up 25.6 percent from the prior year's $1.57 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues grew 7.8 percent in local currencies as well as in US dollar terms.

On a pro forma basis, revenues grew 40.7 percent in local currencies and 32 percent in US dollar terms.

For the second quarter, net revenues climbed 26.4 percent to NT$160 billion. In US dollar terms, net revenues were $5.48 billion, up 21 percent from the prior year.

Sequentially, net revenues grew 11.1 percent in local currencies and 5.8 percent in US dollar terms.

On a pro forma basis, second-quarter revenues grew 33 percent in local currencies and 27.2 percent in US dollar terms.

