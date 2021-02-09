ASE Technology January Net Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported that its net revenues for the month of January 2021 rose 30.3 percent to NT$40.85 billion from NT$31.34 billion last year.

In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.44 billion, up 37.5 percent from the prior year.

ATM net revenues for the month of January 2021 grew 19.8 percent year-on-year to US$875 million.

