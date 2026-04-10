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ASE Technology Holding March Net Revenues Up 15%, Q1 Net Revenues Rise 17.2%

April 10, 2026 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services, Friday said that its March month net revenues were NT$61.58 billion, up 14.6 percent from NT$53.75 billion in the same period last year. Sequentially, the increase was 18.2 percent from NT$52.09 billion recorded in February.

According to the company, in the first quarter net revenues came in at NT$173.66 billion, up 17.2 percent from NT$148.15 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, net revenues declined 2.4 percent from NT$177.92 billion in February.

During the first quarter, ASE Technology said that ATM net revenues climbed 29.7 percent to NT$112.43 billion from NT$86.67 billion in the year-ago period.

On the NYSE, ASX ended Thursday's trading at $24.51, up 1.5 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was up 0.88 percent at $24.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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