ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR (ASX) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 8.77

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR (NYSE:ASX) has been revised to 8.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of 7.63 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 10.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from the latest reported closing price of 8.03 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.15%, an increase of 43.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 170,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 21,885K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 12.10% over the last quarter.
Lazard Asset Management holds 21,326K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 37.39% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,282K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 8.55% over the last quarter.
UBS Group holds 11,559K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,743K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 6.29% over the last quarter.
Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,138K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 20.16% over the last quarter.
ASE Technology Holding Background Information
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., also known as ASE Group, is a provider of independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
