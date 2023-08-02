News & Insights

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR (ASX) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 8.77

August 02, 2023 — 12:35 am EDT

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR (NYSE:ASX) has been revised to 8.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of 7.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 10.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from the latest reported closing price of 8.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.15%, an increase of 43.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 170,430K shares. ASX / ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASX / ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,885K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 21,326K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 37.39% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,282K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11,559K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,743K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,138K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 20.16% over the last quarter.

ASE Technology Holding Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., also known as ASE Group, is a provider of independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

