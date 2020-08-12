Dividends
ASX

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.088 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASX was $4.69, representing a -17.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.70 and a 47.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.17.

ASX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ASX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ASX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular