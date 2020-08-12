ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.088 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASX was $4.69, representing a -17.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.70 and a 47.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.17.

ASX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ASX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ASX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

