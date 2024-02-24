ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt () (ASX) Price Target Increased by 12.30% to 9.91

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ASX) has been revised to 9.91 / share. This is an increase of 12.30% from the prior estimate of 8.82 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.25 to a high of 13.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.02% from the latest reported closing price of 9.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.91% to 158,579K shares. The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 20,724K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,217K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 75.17% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 19,847K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,151K shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 11,144K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,188K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 0.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,139K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,456K shares, representing a decrease of 25.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 28.69% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 6,590K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,428K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 3.56% over the last quarter.

ASE Technology Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., also known as ASE Group, is a provider of independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.