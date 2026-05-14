ASE Technology Holding Co. (TWSE:3711) Price Target Increased by 53.62% to 549.65

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. (TWSE:3711) has been revised to NT$549.65 / share. This is an increase of 53.62% from the prior estimate of NT$357.80 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$162.61 to a high of NT$693.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.30% from the latest reported closing price of NT$548.00 / share.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Maintains 0.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.97%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co.. This is an decrease of 160 owner(s) or 99.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3711 is 0.03%, an increase of 94.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stanley-Laman Group holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 39.02% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.