ASE Technology Holding Co. (TWSE:3711) Price Target Increased by 32.69% to 244.78

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. (TWSE:3711) has been revised to NT$244.78 / share. This is an increase of 32.69% from the prior estimate of NT$184.48 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$161.60 to a high of NT$346.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from the latest reported closing price of NT$220.00 / share.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Maintains 2.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.38%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3711 is 0.41%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 427,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,345K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,878K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,189K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,243K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,978K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,295K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 14.56% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 23,028K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,750K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 15,838K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,329K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3711 by 7.29% over the last quarter.

