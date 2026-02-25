ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (ASX) Price Target Increased by 32.86% to 23.47

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ASX) has been revised to $23.47 / share. This is an increase of 32.86% from the prior estimate of $17.67 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.94 to a high of $28.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.43% from the latest reported closing price of $24.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.10%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 181,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 20,011K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,013K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 2.55% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 10,072K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,968K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 4.83% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,038K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 69.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,661K shares , representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 7,250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.