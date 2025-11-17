ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (ASX) Price Target Increased by 30.80% to 16.07

The average one-year price target for ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ASX) has been revised to $16.07 / share. This is an increase of 30.80% from the prior estimate of $12.29 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.61 to a high of $22.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.01% from the latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASE Technology Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.10%, an increase of 29.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 182,276K shares. The put/call ratio of ASX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 18,013K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,162K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 50.57% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 10,072K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,968K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,661K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,815K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 71.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,268K shares , representing a decrease of 36.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 83.44% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,668K shares , representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 85.04% over the last quarter.

