ASE Technology Holding (ASX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: ASX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.49, changing hands as low as $7.41 per share. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.45 per share, with $9.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.45.

