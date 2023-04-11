ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Trades Flat On The Day: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $7.63, making no change from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASE Technology Hldg has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.26, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.