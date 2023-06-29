ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $8.52, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 12.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASE Technology Hldg's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.91, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)

