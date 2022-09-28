ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 8.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.35% lower. ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note ASE Technology Hldg's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.41.

We can also see that ASX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



