ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $7.43, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASE Technology Hldg currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

Meanwhile, ASX's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

