ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $7.85, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 8.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

ASE Technology Hldg will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASE Technology Hldg is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ASX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

