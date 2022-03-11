ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $7.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 6.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.81% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher within the past month. ASE Technology Hldg is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ASE Technology Hldg currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.33, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ASX's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

