ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.66, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 10.51% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.43% lower. ASE Technology Hldg is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

Meanwhile, ASX's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

