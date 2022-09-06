ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $5.49, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 9.08% over the past month. This has traded in line with the Computer and Technology sector and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.27, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



