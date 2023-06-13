ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $8.96, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 26.9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.4, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

