ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $7.60, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 21.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ASE Technology Hldg to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% lower. ASE Technology Hldg currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ASE Technology Hldg's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.05.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

