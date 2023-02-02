ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed the most recent trading day at $7.64, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 17.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 58% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower within the past month. ASE Technology Hldg is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASE Technology Hldg has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.21, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

