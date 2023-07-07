ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $7.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 12.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.72, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

