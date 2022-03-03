ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $7.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 1.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASE Technology Hldg as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher. ASE Technology Hldg is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASE Technology Hldg has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.94.

Investors should also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

