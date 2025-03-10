News & Insights

ASE Technology Feb. Net Revenues Up 13.1% YoY - Quick Facts

March 10, 2025 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) reported consolidated net revenues of NT$44.96 billion for February 2025 compared to NT$39.75 billion, prior year, up 13.1%. ATM net revenues were NT$27.33 billion for February 2025 compared to NT$23.29 billion, last year, an increase of 17.3%.

With over 95,000 employees globally, ASE Technology operates manufacturing facilities in multiple countries, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, United States, Poland, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Tunisia, and Czech Republic.

