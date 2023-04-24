ASE Technology (ASX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

ASE Technology Holding ASX is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.



The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 22 cents per American Depositary Share (NT$3.57).



ASE expects ATM segment revenues between flat and high-single digits year over year.

Factors to Note

The ATM segment’s first-quarter revenues are likely to reflect solid momentum across all product categories (wire bond and advanced packaging, test solutions, consumer, communications, and computing). Its first-quarter 2023 gross margin is expected to have grown 18.6% from its second-quarter 2019 gross margin.



ASE’s building infrastructure expansion and smart manufacturing are expected to have been positive in the quarter under review.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

The company’s continuous investments in geographical expansion are likely to have aided it in acquiring customers. This is anticipated to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, ASE’s global footprint in the current geopolitical environment is likely to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions across supplies and components are anticipated to have acted as headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.

Insight Into Upcoming Earnings Announcements

ASE Technology has underperformed the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors segment on a year-to-date basis. While this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 19.9%, the industry gained 22.1%.



Investors interested in the industry are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like DigitalOcean DOCN, Bill Holdings, Inc. BILL and Ceridian HCM CDAY.



DigitalOcean currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for this Zacks Rank #3 stock is pinned at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



CDAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. CDAY also carries a Zacks Rank #3.

