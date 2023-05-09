News & Insights

Markets
ASX

ASE Technology April Net Revenues Down

May 09, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) ), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Tuesday that its net revenues for the month of April dropped 11 percent to NT$43.32 billion from last year's NT$48.64 billion. Sequentially, net revenues fell 5.4 percent from March.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.43 billion, down 15.7 percent from $1.69 billion a year ago. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 5 percent.

ATM net revenues dropped 23.4 percent in April to NT$23.32 billion. In US dollar terms, ATM net revenues were $768 million, down 27.4 percent from prior year.

Sequentially, ATM net revenues fell 9.5 percent in local currency and 9.1 percent in US dollar terms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.