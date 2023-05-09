ASE Technology April Net Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) ), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Tuesday that its net revenues for the month of April dropped 11 percent to NT$43.32 billion from last year's NT$48.64 billion. Sequentially, net revenues fell 5.4 percent from March.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.43 billion, down 15.7 percent from $1.69 billion a year ago. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 5 percent.

ATM net revenues dropped 23.4 percent in April to NT$23.32 billion. In US dollar terms, ATM net revenues were $768 million, down 27.4 percent from prior year.

Sequentially, ATM net revenues fell 9.5 percent in local currency and 9.1 percent in US dollar terms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.