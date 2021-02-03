Asda tees up largest sterling high-yield bond ever

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Supermarket group Asda is poised to issue the biggest ever high-yield sterling bond through a £2.75bn dual-tranche offering that will back its acquisition by private equity company TDR Capital and the Issa brothers, with the deal likely to hit screens next week.

The transaction is expected to be split between £2.25bn of five-year non-call two senior secured notes and £500m of 5.5-year non-call two senior notes.

At £2.75bn, the deal will be almost twice the size of the previous record holder in the UK high-yield market - Virgin Media's £1.1bn of senior secured notes in 2013.

The senior secured leg may also beat the record for the largest single tranche ever placed in the European high-yield market - previously held by Wind Tre's €2.25bn bond in October 2017. The £2.25bn tranche converts to €2.55bn.

"It is going to be the biggest sterling high-yield bond ever, without question," said a source familiar with the deal. The sheer size of the deal means that investors will be compelled to look at it, he added.

"There's a lot of demand. The company has Double B ratings, which means investment-grade as well as high-yield guys are interested. It's a great credit, with £9bn of real estate value within the structure. For people who like asset-heavy businesses, that is very attractive and means the LTV is very low. It also has a great cashflow story and is a very stable business."

Supermarkets have been one of the success stories of the Covid-19 pandemic, which should also weigh in Asda's favour.

Bankers had been considering splitting financing equally between bonds and loans, said the source. But given the strength of the demand in the sterling high-yield bond market for the credit, they decided to load the deal towards the former.

Still, it is the details of the loan that are out first with the Issa brothers and TDR Capital announcing an €840m five-year cov-lite term loan B on Wednesday. Leads have also placed a £195m Term Loan A.

The bond is expected to be announced at the end of the loan process - likely next week - although given the strength of demand, that timeline might be accelerated. Whispers for the bond have been heard around or below 3.5%.

Walmart agreed in October to sell Asda for £6.8bn to TDR Capital and Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the billionaire brothers who founded EG Group nearly two decades ago. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Lloyds and Rabobank underwrote around £4bn of financing for the takeover.

Barclays is lead left bookrunner on the loan, while joint physical bookrunners are Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. Feedback on the loan is coming in the low 300s, said the source.

"Market conditions are exceptional," said a banker away from the deal. "Asda is going to be a big issue because even though it's in the retail sector, it's in the most stable part of the retail sector, and it's a Double B credit. It will be well-liked by investors."

The Issa brothers and TDR Capital said on Wednesday that they will sell Asda's petrol forecourts business to EG Group for £750m after they complete their purchase of the British supermarket group from Walmart. They are also planning to sell some of Asda's distribution assets to institutional real estate investors.

The expected corporate ratings are Ba2/BB-.

