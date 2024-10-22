Ascot Resources Upsizes Equity Financing Plan

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has released an update.

Ascot Resources Ltd. has announced an increase in their equity financing to up to C$42 million, aimed at advancing the development of their PNL mine and restarting operations at the BM mine. This strategic move is expected to aid in resuming mill operations by the second quarter of 2025, enhancing the company’s mining capabilities.

For further insights into TSE:AOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.