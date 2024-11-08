News & Insights

Ascot Resources Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 08, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has released an update.

Ascot Resources Ltd. has reported its third-quarter results for 2024, detailing a reduction in its senior debt financing needs and an increase in its equity financing goals. The company is focused on raising funds to advance development projects and restart operations at its sites, despite earlier suspensions due to mine development delays. Ascot also highlights strong operational performance prior to suspension, with significant ore processing achieved.

