Ascom Holding (SIX:ASCN) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 14.72

The average one-year price target for Ascom Holding (SIX:ASCN) has been revised to 14.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 13.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.92 to a high of 17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.57% from the latest reported closing price of 10.78 / share.

Ascom Holding Maintains 1.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascom Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCN is 0.02%, an increase of 26.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 203K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 138K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCN by 1.08% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCN by 40.87% over the last quarter.

GMICX - GMO International Equity Fund Class II holds 36K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCN by 36.77% over the last quarter.

