Ascletis Says First Patient Dosed In Phase III Trial Of ASC40 For Recurrent Glioblastoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase III registration clinical trial of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM.

ASC40 is an oral, selective inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ASC40 inhibits energy supply and disturbs membrane phospholipid composition of tumor cells by blocking de novo lipogenesis.

The Phase III registration study will evaluate progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and safety of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

About 180 patients will be 1:1 randomized to Cohort 1 (oral ASC40 tablet once daily + Bevacizumab) and Cohort 2 (matching placebo tablet once daily + Bevacizumab). About 80% of such 180 patients with recurrent glioblastoma in the Phase III clinical trial are expected to be randomized and enrolled by the end of December 2022.

The Phase II study, completed in the U.S., in patients with rGBM has shown that the objective response rate (ORR) for ASC40 plus Bevacizumab treatment was 65% including a complete response of 20% and a partial response of 45%.

