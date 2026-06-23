Ascletis Receives FDA IND Clearance To Begin Phase I Trial Of Once-Monthly Obesity Drug ASC35

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ASC35, enabling the company to begin Phase I clinical trial for its once-monthly injectable GLP-1/GIP dual agonist for obesity.

The clearance marks a significant milestone as Ascletis advances a new generation of long-acting metabolic therapies designed to compete with established incretin drugs.

Obesity remains a major global health challenge, with many patients requiring long-term treatment to maintain weight loss. ASC35 is designed as a potentially best-in-class therapy that combines GLP-1 and GIP receptor activation—two pathways known to regulate appetite, metabolism, and body weight. Unlike currently approved incretin drugs that require weekly injections, ASC35 is formulated for once-monthly subcutaneous dosing using the company's Self-Assembling Lipid Depot (SALD) technology.

Phase I Trial Design

The Phase I study will enroll 84 adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. It is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics across single and multiple ascending doses

The trial includes two parts:

-Part A: A single ascending dose study of the once-monthly SALD formulation.

-Part B: A head-to-head multiple ascending dose comparison between ASC35 and FDA-approved tirzepatide, which is administered once weekly.

Preclinical Data Show Strong Potential

In non-human primate studies, ASC35 demonstrated an average observed half-life approximately six times longer than tirzepatide, supporting its once-monthly dosing schedule.

In a diet-induced obese mouse model, ASC35 achieved 71% greater relative body-weight reduction compared to tirzepatide at equal molar doses, suggesting potentially superior efficacy in humans.

Additional preclinical data showed ASC35 to be roughly four times more potent than tirzepatide at both GLP-1 and GIP receptors in vitro.

Technology Behind ASC35

ASC35 was discovered using Ascletis' AI-assisted structure-based drug discovery platform (AISBDD) and developed with its Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technology.

The SALD formulation transforms into a gel-like depot after injection, slowly degrading to release the active ingredient over a month or longer, enabling extended drug exposure with a fine-needle injection pen.

Company Commentary

Founder and CEO Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., said the FDA clearance represents "an exciting and significant milestone" for the company's peptide pipeline, adding that ASC35's potential for superior weight loss and convenient once-monthly dosing could address a major unmet need in the rapidly expanding obesity market.

1672.HK has traded between HKD 8.29 and HKD 19.86 over the past year. The stock closed today's trading at HKD 9.98, up 3.53%.

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