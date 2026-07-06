Ascletis Pharma Submits Two IND Applications To FDA For ASC36 And ASC36_35 FDC In Obesity Treatment

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK, 1672.HK) announced the submission of two Investigational New Drug (IND)applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its programs ASC36 and ASC36_35 FDC in the treatment of obesity.

Ascletis Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases using its Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD), Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP), and Peptide Oral Transport Enhancement Technology (POTENT) technologies.

ASC36 is a once-monthly to once-quarterly peptide amylin receptor agonist targeting the amylin receptor, and ASC36_35 FDC is a once-monthly injection co-formulation of ASC36 plus peptide GLP-1R/GIPR agonist ASC35.

Notably, in June 2026, the FDA cleared Ascletis' IND to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of ASC35 as a once-monthly subcutaneous treatment for obesity.

Both ASC36 and ASC35 were discovered using Ascletis' Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and developed using Ascletis' Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technology.

In the preclinical studies,

-ASC36 monotherapy demonstrated approximately 91% and 32% greater relative body weight reduction than petrelintide and eloralintide monotherapies, respectively, in head-to-head diet-induced obesity (DIO) rat studies, according to the company.

-ASC36_35 FDC demonstrated approximately a 51% greater relative body weight reduction compared with the co-administration of Eloralintide and Tirzepatide in a head-to-head DIO rat study, the company said.

Ascletis' lead program, ASC30, is being evaluated as treatment and maintenance therapy for chronic weight management.

1672.HK has traded between HK$8.35 and HK$19.86 over the last year. The stock is currently up 1.99% at HK$11.77.

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