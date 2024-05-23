News & Insights

Ascletis Pharma Shareholders Show Solid Support

May 23, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Ascletis Pharma, Inc. (HK:1672) has released an update.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. shareholders have overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024, with votes in favor exceeding 99% for most resolutions, demonstrating strong shareholder confidence. The resolutions included the re-election of board members, appointment of KPMG as the auditor, and the authorization for the board to manage share allocations and repurchases. The company’s leadership appears fully endorsed as they continue to steer the firm forward.

TipRanks
