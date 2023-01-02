Ascletis Pharma Says Viking's Complaints On Drug Candidates ASC41 And ASC43F No Merit

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said Monday that on December 29, 2022, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) filed certain complaints against Ascletis, its founder Jinzi Jason WU and certain subsidiaries of Ascletis in connection with the drug candidates ASC41 and ASC43F. Ascletis said that the allegations have no merit and will vigorously defend against the Complaints.

One complaint was made with the United States International Trade Commission, Washington D.C. and another complaint was made with the United States District Court, Southern District of California, San Diego Division, each covering similar allegations.

Ascletis alleged that Viking has not yet served the Complaints on Ascletis or raised the relevant allegations with Ascletis before filing of the Complaints.

ASC41 is an in-house developed oral tablet using Ascletis' own technologies and targeting thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRß) for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

ASC43F is an in-house developed fixed-dose combination (FDC) oral tablet using Ascletis' own technologies and with dual targets of THRß and farnesoid X receptor (FXR) for the treatment of NASH.

