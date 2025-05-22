BioTech

Ascletis Pharma Reports IND Clearance Of ASC50

May 22, 2025 — 06:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma said the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application for a Phase I trial for ASC50 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis. ASC50 is an in-house discovered and developed oral small molecule inhibitor targeting interleukin-17. The Phase I clinical trial of ASC50 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study and will be conducted at multiple sites in the U.S. Dosing of patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025.

Jinzi Jason Wu, CEO of Ascletis, said: "The IND clearance of ASC50 marks a new milestone for Ascletis in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

