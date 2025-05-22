Ascletis Pharma Reports IND Clearance Of ASC50

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma said the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application for a Phase I trial for ASC50 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis. ASC50 is an in-house discovered and developed oral small molecule inhibitor targeting interleukin-17. The Phase I clinical trial of ASC50 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study and will be conducted at multiple sites in the U.S. Dosing of patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025.

Jinzi Jason Wu, CEO of Ascletis, said: "The IND clearance of ASC50 marks a new milestone for Ascletis in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.