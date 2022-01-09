Ascletis Pharma Files ASC61's IND In U.S. For Advanced Solid Tumors Treatment

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced the filing of the U.S. Investigational New Drug application for in-house developed oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, ASC61, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

ASC61 is an oral potent and highly selective PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor and blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction through inducing PD-L1 dimerization and internalization.

As a single agent, ASC61 demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy in multiple animal models such as the humanized mouse model.

Preclinical studies showed ASC61 has good safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in animal models. ASC61 oral tablets, which will be used in the clinical trial, were developed with the in-house proprietary technology.

