Ascletis Pharma Announces U.S. IND Filing Of Oral Drug Candidate ASC10 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said that the Investigational New Drug or IND application of ASC10, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for COVID-19, has been filed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But, the IND filing of ASC10 in China is proceeding on track.

The company noted that ASC10-A demonstrated an excellent in vitro antiviral activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 virus variants including Omicron in preclinical studies.

Ascletis retains full global rights for ASC10 development and commercialization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.