Ascletis Pharma Announces U.S. IND Filing Of Oral Drug Candidate ASC10 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said that the Investigational New Drug or IND application of ASC10, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for COVID-19, has been filed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But, the IND filing of ASC10 in China is proceeding on track.

The company noted that ASC10-A demonstrated an excellent in vitro antiviral activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 virus variants including Omicron in preclinical studies.

Ascletis retains full global rights for ASC10 development and commercialization.

